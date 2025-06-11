THE Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) has signed a partnership with Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) to collaborate on the development of both markets.

The partnership was formalized on Tuesday through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a bell-ringing ceremony hosted by the PSE.

In an e-mail statement, the market operator said the MoU covers potential areas of cooperation, including market incubation, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, and the development of products such as indices, exchange-traded funds, and bond and equity derivatives.

“PSE is particularly keen on gaining insights on the bond and small and medium-enterprise markets because these are areas where TPEx is very strong at and these are the markets we also want to give more focus to,” PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Monzon said.

“This MoU signals the start of our collaborative endeavors including the sharing of best practices and learning opportunities. I believe that any initiative we will pursue together will ultimately benefit our respective markets and stakeholders,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave