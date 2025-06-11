VIETNAMESE ride-hailing firm Green and Smart Mobility (Green GSM) has pledged a $1-billion investment in the Philippines, which is projected to create up to 70,000 jobs nationwide.

On Tuesday, Green GSM deployed an initial fleet of 2,500 all-electric VinFast vehicles across Metro Manila.

“This marks the beginning of GSM’s first phase of operations in the Philippines with an investment of $500 million,” the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (OSAPIEA) said in a statement.

“Once fully operational, GSM is expected to create between 20,000 and 70,000 high-quality jobs for Filipinos nationwide, with investments reaching a total of $1 billion,” it added.

The initial $500-million investment will support the operations of the 2,500 vehicles, including expenditures for office buildings, salaries, charging stations, and taxi garages.

“The $1 billion is for its operations over the next three years, including additional fleet and personnel — this could grow to 70,000 employees and drivers within three years,” OSAPIEA said.

OSAPIEA said Green GSM’s entry into the Philippine market is aligned with efforts to modernize the country’s public utility vehicle sector.

Backed by automotive manufacturer VinFast, Green GSM’s operations are expected to set new benchmarks in safety, service quality, and environmental sustainability.

“This will be a game-changer for Philippine public transport. It promises not only to modernize our transport system but, more importantly, to offer commuters a safer, more convenient, and environmentally friendly transport option,” said SAPIEA Frederick D. Go.

Green GSM’s fleet will include the VinFast VF 5, a compact electric vehicle (EV) with a range of 326 kilometers.

“The company will operate a hybrid model of taxi services, combining manual hailing and app-based bookings, with drivers either employed full-time or partnering with Green GSM,” OSAPIEA said.

The Philippine government aims to increase the number of EVs on the road to 2.4 million by 2028 and to achieve a 50% EV adoption rate by 2040. — Justine Irish D. Tabile