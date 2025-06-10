THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its operations to enhance investor protection and strengthen the domestic capital markets.

“We also see AI playing a growing role in our work — improving our ability to detect fraud, assess risk, and promote financial inclusion,” SEC Commissioner Javey Paul D. Francisco said during an event in Makati City on Monday.

“AI can help us direct capital toward sustainable enterprises, enhance market integrity, and protect investors more effectively than ever before,” he added.

Mr. Francisco said the SEC remains committed to promoting responsible and ethical practices as it pushes for broader adoption of AI.

“Innovation must go hand-in-hand with responsibility. As we hope to integrate AI into financial markets, the SEC remains committed to promoting ethical investments and strengthening disclosure standards — especially on issues of governance, equity, and human rights,” he said.

“This will be critical as we strive to build not just smarter markets — but more inclusive and humane ones,” he added.

Last week, the SEC launched the SEC AInnovation platform, designed to assist the public in understanding and navigating SEC-related laws and policies in real time.

Leveraging natural language processing, the platform’s chatbot interface can interpret user queries in multiple languages — Filipino, English, Bisaya, or even French — and provide clear, accurate, and simplified responses.

“This initiative is all about breaking barriers and making our services faster, smarter, and more accessible to everyone — not just in the Philippines, but all over the world,” Mr. Francisco said.

“This system is built to communicate the way you do, breaking language barriers and making sure that everyone feels heard and understood,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave