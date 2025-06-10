LISTED affordable housing developer Haus Talk, Inc. (HTI) has completed the acquisition of National Steel Corp.’s 13.6-hectare property in Antipolo, Rizal, for its next residential project.

The Antipolo property will be the site of HTI’s next flagship residential development, with land development scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter, the real estate developer said in an e-mail statement on Monday.

The project will comprise about 1,500 units and is expected to generate approximately P4.9 billion in revenue. It will also include commercial spaces to support the residential community.

The design will be benchmarked against the Granary project in Biñan, Laguna.

The acquired land is a discontinued project of National Steel with existing land development. HTI’s board approved the acquisition on May 13.

HTI President and Chief Executive Officer Ma. Rachel D. Madlambayan said the company is confident the new project will address the demand for quality affordable housing and contribute to long-term growth and profitability.

“Antipolo remains a highly sought-after location due to its terrain, climate, and provincial feel, all while offering excellent accessibility to Metro Manila,” she said.

“This acquisition underscores HTI’s aggressive strategy to bolster our land bank and solidify our position as a dominant force in the affordable housing sector,” she added.

HTI has business interests in providing quality, affordable residential real estate projects in prime locations.

Shares of HTI rose by 2.63% or three centavos to P1.17 apiece on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave