RIDE-HAILING app Grab Philippines has launched fully electric taxi services within Metro Manila.

“With strong support from commuter advocates and the private sector, GrabTaxi Electric underscores how sustainability can be seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The beta rollout also opens the door for real-time feed-back from passengers and drivers, which will inform future expansion and service improvements,” Grab Philippines said in a media release on Thursday.

The all-electric vehicle (EV) fleet operates in partnership with local operator EV Taxi Corp., Grab said, adding that it began operations in key hubs including Makati, Taguig, Pasig, Mandaluyong, Parañaque, and Pasay.

“This rollout marks a significant regulatory and operational milestone for the Philippines, where traditional combustion-engine vehicles still dominate the mobility landscape,” Grab Philippines said.

Currently, GrabTaxi Electric is in its beta phase and offered only to select users, the company said, adding it plans to expand electric vehicle adoption across its GrabCar fleet in other cities such as Davao and Cagayan de Oro within the year.

“This phased rollout will be supported by in-app sustainability features such as voluntary contributions for environmental conservation efforts for every Grab transaction, and deeper collaboration with government and private-sector part-ners to accelerate EV ecosystem readiness nationwide,” it added.

Last year, in 2024, Grab Philippines conducted a pilot study with BYD Philippines to assess the operational and financial viability of electric vehicles for both fleet operators and driver partners. — Ashley Erika O. Jose