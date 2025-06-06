THE AYALA GROUP’s healthcare subsidiary Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health) said it is mobilizing its integrated healthcare network to help address the surge in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases nationwide.

AC Health plans to roll out free HIV screening services across its network of more than 220 corporate clinics in the coming months, it said in an e-mail statement on Thursday.

The company currently offers HIV health literacy programs throughout its network, with HIV screening available at 16 Healthway multi-specialty clinics.

“Workplace-based screening provides a convenient way for employees to get tested,” AC Health Chief Health Officer Beverly Lorraine C. Ho said.

“Early detection and proper treatment allow people living with HIV to lead long, healthy, and productive lives. That is our vision for the Filipino workforce,” she added.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa reported a 500% increase in HIV cases among individuals aged 15 to 25.

He said the Department of Health now records between 40 and 57 new cases daily, significantly higher than the six daily cases reported in 2010.

AC Health also said it trained 40 frontline medical professionals in HIV counseling last May through a partnership with Pilipinas Shell Foundation, with another 40 professionals scheduled for training this June.

Last year, AC Health signed a memorandum of understanding with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to expand HIV care in the Philippines.

HIV treatment services are also offered through the Healthway Medical Network. Healthway QualiMed Hospital in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan provides both inpatient and outpatient HIV care.

The company ensures access to essential medicines and lifesaving technologies through its pharmaceutical distribution arms, IE Medica and MedEthix.

“The government and civil society organizations have made significant progress in addressing the HIV epidemic. But with this looming public health emergency, the private sector must step up to complement existing efforts and help scale proven interventions,” Ms. Ho said.

AC Health’s portfolio includes Generika Drugstore, IE Medica, MedEthix, Healthway Medical Network, and St. Joseph Drug. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave