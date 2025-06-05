THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a chatbot to assist the public with queries on its rules, regulations, and procedures.

In a statement on Wednesday, the corporate regulator said the platform — called SEC AInnovation — was launched on June 2 as part of efforts to improve access to legal and regulatory information.

SEC AInnovation synthesizes content from legal sources such as Republic Act No. 11232 or the Revised Corporation Code, Republic Act No. 8799 or the Securities Regulation Code, and related implementing rules and regulations, memorandum circulars, advisories, and SEC online services.

In addition to its chatbot interface, the platform supports multi-modal interaction through voice-capture features and clickable topic links.

The chatbot is built on a natural language processing engine that allows users to communicate in English, Filipino, Bisaya, and other local languages.

The SEC said the new platform aims to reduce the need for manual research and in-person visits for concerns related to transactions with the agency.

“This initiative is all about breaking barriers and making our services faster, smarter and more accessible to everyone, not just in the Philippines but all over the world. This system is built to communicate the way you do, breaking language barriers and making sure that everyone feels heard and understood,” outgoing SEC Chairperson Emilio B. Aquino said during the launch.

“It’s a fusion of AI (artificial intelligence) and innovation, reflecting the commission’s strong commitment to leveraging advanced technology to better serve the public. This platform represents the commission’s bold step into the future,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave