THE P252-MILLION rehabilitation of Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) Busway Stations Phase 1 project has attracted a sole bidder, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said.

During the bid opening for the design-and-build contract of the EDSA Busway Stations Rehabilitation Phase 1, the DoTr identified the bidder as a joint venture between Premium Megastructures, Inc. and Dragonhart Construction Enterprise, Inc.

The DoTr said the joint venture (JV) was the only qualified bidder, submitting a bid amounting to P247.59 million, below the approved project ceiling of P252 million.

In April, the DoTr issued the invitation to bid for the design-and-build contract for the first phase of the EDSA Busway Stations rehabilitation, with an approved budget for the contract (ABC) of P252.80 million.

Dragonhart Construction Enterprise, established in 2004, specializes in infrastructure projects including water and wastewater systems, flood control, waste management, and renewable energy, according to its corporate profile.

Premium Megastructures, founded in 2012 and based in Ormoc, offers project management, engineering, procurement, and general construction services.

In March, Premium Megastructures was awarded a P704.55-million contract for the construction of a new cruise terminal in Puerto Galera.

The EDSA Busway Project encompasses financing, design, construction, procurement of low-emission buses, route planning, and operations and maintenance of the busway, according to the Public-Private Partnership Center.

The winning bidder is expected to complete the project within one year, the DoTr said.

The DoTr confirmed that the planned privatization of the EDSA Busway Project is currently deferred, as the agency prioritizes system improvements before engaging the private sector for operations. — Ashley Erika O. Jose