MANILA WATER CO., Inc., the east zone water concessionaire, said it has invested P158.16 million to enhance lightning and surge protection systems at eight of its key facilities.

“This investment is a proactive measure to safeguard our facilities, our personnel, and the communities we serve,” Jeric T. Sevilla, director for corporate communications affairs at Manila Water, said in a media release on Tuesday.

“By enhancing the resilience of our pumping stations, we are ensuring the continuity of water service even in the face of extreme weather events and electrical disturbances,” he added.

The facilities covered by the upgrade include the Cubao Pumping Station; Balara Pumping Stations 1 and 2; Maybunga Pumping Station; N. Domingo Pumping Stations 1 and 2; Pasig Pumping Station; and San Juan Pumping Station 1.

“These facilities are being equipped with advanced protection systems designed to mitigate the risks posed by lightning strikes and electrical surges,” Manila Water said.

The project includes the installation of a static-dissipating air terminal lightning protection system, which is intended to intercept and safely redirect lightning strikes away from critical infrastructure to minimize potential damage.

It also involves upgraded grounding systems that help safely dissipate electrical currents into the ground, significantly reducing the risk of equipment damage and operational disruptions.

“The upgraded systems will not only improve safety and reduce hazards but also extend the lifespan of critical assets, resulting in long-term cost savings and improved regulatory compliance,” the company said.

Manila Water serves the east zone of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera