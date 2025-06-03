BUHAWIND Energy Northern Luzon Corp. (BENLC) said it has secured an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) for the pre-development phase of its 2,000-megawatt (MW) offshore wind power project in Ilocos Norte.

The pre-development ECC allows the developer to proceed with activities needed to understand the physical and social conditions of the area before starting the project, the company said in a media release on Monday.

Data from geophysical, geotechnical, marine, environmental, and social surveys will be used in developing the design of the offshore wind project and assessing the potential environmental impacts on the site.

BENLC is a joint venture of Yuchengco affiliate PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC) and Danish firm Copenhagen Energy Group.

“With the pre-development ECC approval, we will now initiate the conduct of a systematic, comprehensive, and scientific study of the site’s physical and social setting that will not only meet international industry standards but provide factual basis for assessing development concerns,” said Yrel V. Ventura, PGEC assistant vice-president for environment and community relations.

The Northern Luzon Offshore Wind Project is one of BENLC’s projects certified as energy projects of national significance. Other certified offshore wind projects include the 1,000-MW Northern Mindoro and 1,000-MW East Panay projects.

Projects certified as energy projects of national significance are eligible for expedited permitting and review processes from both local and national government agencies.

The project was also granted a Green Lane Certificate by the Board of Investments as a “strategic investment that aligns with the country’s developmental agenda.”

PGEC’s parent firm, PetroEnergy Resources Corp., aims to increase its renewable energy capacity to 500 MW by 2029 by boosting its existing 145 MW. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera