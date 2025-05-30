MSPECTRUM, Inc., a wholly owned solar subsidiary of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has energized DHL Supply Chain’s training center in Sta. Rosa, Laguna with a 120-kilowatt-peak solar rooftop system.

The solar rooftop installation is expected to generate approximately 171,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enabling DHL to reduce its carbon emissions by an estimated 121 tons, MSpectrum said in a media release on Thursday.

“We are looking at building a few more sites powered by solar energy. It just makes so much sense, not just for this generation, but for future generations as well. We’ll continue to invest in solar panels, and we look forward to expanding and strengthening this partnership with MSpectrum,” DHL Country Managing Director Bevan Williams said.

MSpectrum and DHL began their partnership with the energization of the logistics firm’s largest facility in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. The collaboration was further supported by Power Consult’s advisory on optimizing energy usage.

“This partnership is more than just a milestone — it is a meaningful step toward our shared vision of a future where solar rooftops are a common sight across the Philippines. With this project, we take one step closer to that future,” MSpectrum President and Chief Executive Officer Ma. Cecilia M. Domingo said.

MSpectrum has been in the solar industry for eight years and has installed more than 80 megawatts of rooftop solar capacity, estimated to power around 40,000 households.

“As an active nation-building partner, Meralco and its subsidiaries actively support the logistics sector with innovative solutions and empower stakeholders to further contribute to economic development,” MSpectrum said.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera