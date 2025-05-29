GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. is aiming for single-digit growth in prepaid subscribers and revenues this year, citing increasing mobile data usage among Filipinos, a company official said.

“We have around 60 million prepaid customers,” Globe Head of Consumer Mobile Business Eric Leif Tanbauco said during the Globe of Good Media Launch on Wednesday.

“The goal is to continuously grow our customer base. This year, we’re aiming for single-digit growth in our customer base.”

To achieve this, the Ayala-led telco will focus on expanding network accessibility and enhancing the mobile experience.

“We will continuously expand our network to provide the best experience for our customers,” Mr. Tanbauco said.

“Secondly, we aim to make Globe affordable and accessible to all Filipinos while pushing for differentiating innovation.”

He highlighted the launch of GoGIVE, a GlobeOne app feature that converts users’ mobile data usage into donations to partner organizations and advocacies.

Globe is also targeting single-digit revenue growth this year, Mr. Tanbauco added.

In 2024, Globe reported combined revenues of P165.02 billion, up 2% from P162.33 billion in 2023. Mobile revenues increased 4% to P116.71 billion, with about 87% of total revenues generated from mobile data, Mr. Tanbauco said.

To support revenue growth, Globe plans to ensure customer access to new content and applications amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and Web 3.0 technologies.

“Our customers are very habituated to Facebook, TikTok, Mobile Legends, so the rise of new content and apps will help drive and stimulate usage,” he said.

“We are looking at AI and Web 3.0 to sustain growth in customer usage.”

Globe also unveiled its Globe of Good brand, consolidating its sustainability and corporate social responsibility programs, including GoGIVE and the Gastronome Giving Series.

For the latter, Globe partners with Fine Dining Club Philippines to offer curated meals for select Globe Platinum clients while supporting the Hapag Movement against hunger.

On Wednesday, shares in Globe rose by 0.28% or P5 to close at P1,785 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz