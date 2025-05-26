PANGILINAN-LED Cignal TV, Inc. aims to add one million new users within 12 months through its new all-in-one app bundling multiple streaming services.

“As an aggregate, we have reached a million registrations across all our apps,” Cignal TV President and Chief Executive Officer Jane Jimenez-Basas said last week, noting the company hopes to double its current registrations within the next year.

On Friday, Cignal TV announced its partnership with India’s Tata Play to formally launch its OTT aggregator application, “Cignal Super,” which integrates at least eight streaming services into a single platform.

The app offers access to MAX, VIU, Lionsgate Play, Hallmark+, Curiosity Stream, Fuse+, Pilipinas Live, and Cignal Play.

“Cignal Super solves the consumer’s need for simpler and easier access to the most diverse and widest range of local and international content. Instead of maintaining multiple subscriptions, we offer access to multiple streaming services all in one app,” she said.

Cignal Super currently offers two plans: P799 per month for access to all streaming platforms, and P499 per month for a curated selection.

Ms. Jimenez-Basas said Cignal TV plans to add more partner streaming services within the year.

“We are talking to a lot. Some are easier to talk to than others. There are a lot who are interested but have technology limitations,” she said, adding the platform could add two more streaming services by yearend.

MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., chaired by Manuel V. Pangilinan, is the holding company of Cignal TV.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest, has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose