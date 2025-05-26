DMCI PROJECT Developers, Inc. (DMCI Homes) is planning to launch two projects this year as it expands its portfolio.

“Most probably two launches this year, to be launched maybe by the fourth quarter,” DMCI Homes President Alfredo R. Austria said in a media briefing.

This is fewer than its previous target of four launches as DMCI Homes, the property arm of Consunji-led DMCI Holdings, Inc., continues to manage its inventory.

Mr. Austria said the first project is a premium medium-rise development in Baguio City. The land for this project is owned by Consunji-led private holding company Dacon Corp.

“It will be a five- to six-story building, medium rise, but low density. It is in a very prime location, suited for a premium market,” he said. “It is within Baguio City, near the country club,” he added.

The second project is a planned vertical development in Metro Manila. It will offer smaller-sized units priced from P3.5 million to P4.5 million, targeting couples, students, and small families.

Mr. Austria said DMCI Homes still has many projects in the pipeline but has yet to finalize their launch schedules.

“We want to manage our inventory. But the other side of the coin is we also want to give continuity of work to our workers. We just have to balance it out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Austria said the launch of the Moriyama Nature Park leisure development in Laguna might be postponed depending on the issuance of necessary permits. The project was initially scheduled for launch later this year.

“We’re trying to finish the planning and design permits before the end of the year. But I don’t know if we would finish it because we might have some redesign in the project. I can’t say if we can make this year,” he said.

Moriyama Nature Park is a premium Japanese onsen-inspired destination aiming to capitalize on rising domestic tourism demand.

For 2024, DMCI Homes recorded a 31% decline in net income to P2.8 billion due to lower sales and fewer project launches. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave