GMA NETWORK, INC. said it is addressing last year’s decline in advertising revenues by refreshing its television programming amid a shift in audience viewership.

“Now, to address this, this has a twofold effect. It’s caused by the programs themselves, and needless to say, the growing or significant shift of viewership from TV to the digital platforms,” GMA Network President and Chief Executive Officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr. said during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Wednesday.

“As far as the TV aspect or the core programs are concerned, efforts are underway to effect a meaningful change or cycle in program replacement,” he added.

He said these programs are “envisioned to be more responsive and, moving forward, to be progressively so, given certain efforts that are being exerted now.”

Mr. Duavit said such efforts are intended to optimize advertising revenues on both platforms.

“Now, separately, of course, there are efforts in non-advertising revenue-generating activities. We refer now to film production releasing, content syndication, over-the-top streaming or broadcast, and other non-advertising revenue streams; these efforts, of course, continue,” he said.

For 2024, GMA Network reported a 34.7% drop in its attributable net income to P2.07 billion, mainly due to lower advertising revenues.

However, for the first quarter of 2025, the company saw its attributable net income increase more than threefold to P801.68 million from P204.12 million, as advertising revenues improved.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, shares in the company declined by 0.18% to close at P5.53 apiece. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera