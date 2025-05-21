THE AYALA GROUP received six Gold Stevie Awards at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in Seoul, South Korea, on May 13, recognizing the conglomerate’s affiliates and business units for their innovation and impact on customers and stakeholders.

The winners were cited for products that enhance capital access and programs that provide life-enabling services.

“We are grateful to the Stevie Awards for recognizing what we do. Every encounter with our customers is an opportunity to make a positive impact on their lives. These awards drive us to carry on with our mission of helping Filipinos thrive,” Ayala Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Cezar P. Consing said in an e-mail statement on Tuesday.

The Ayala group won a Gold Stevie for achievement in finance with Ayala Land, Inc. and Makati Development Corp. for the KaAgaPay Vendor Financing Program, a fully automated program that provides capital for small and medium enterprises with zero collateral, reduced charges, and lower risks.

The conglomerate won another Gold Stevie for innovation in non-profit publications with Ayala Foundation, Inc. for THRIVE: Stories from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, a collaboration between Ayala Foundation and the Department of Social Welfare and Development that documents the impact of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

The Ayala group also secured a Gold Stevie for excellence in innovation in financial industries – 100 or more employees category for the Bank of the Philippine Islands’ (BPI) “May BPI Dito!” campaign, which makes banking services more accessible.

Under the program, BPI expanded its presence to more digital and physical channels, including partner community-based stores, an e-commerce platform, and barangays. BPI signed up 200,000 new accounts in the campaign’s first year.

The conglomerate likewise bagged a Gold Stevie for innovation in community relations or public service communications with Ayala Corporation for the Saludo sa Serbisyo program.

It provides a menu of Ayala group products and services for the country’s uniformed personnel, giving them access to affordable housing, car ownership, financing, livelihood training, and health and wellness services. The program also offers employment opportunities to retired officers and their dependents.

The Ayala group also won a Gold Stevie for innovation in sustainability with STT GDC Philippines: Leading the Future of Sustainable Digital Infrastructure.

STT GDC Philippines’ development of sustainable data centers helps improve market competitiveness and contributes to the uplift of the Philippines’ data center industry.

Its sustainability drive includes a shift to 100% renewable energy in its operational data centers, use of electric vehicles and energy-efficient technologies, and adoption of eco-friendly designs, materials, and systems in its facilities.

The conglomerate also won a Gold Stevie for innovative human resources executive of the year with BPI Chief Human Resources Officer Maria Virginia O. Eala, recognizing her leadership in enhancing employee engagement and corporate wellness, resulting in better customer service and improved financial performance. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave