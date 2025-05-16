MSPECTRUM, Inc., a wholly owned solar subsidiary of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), is set to install two new solar rooftop projects at Landers Superstore retail chains in Quezon City and Cebu City.

The solar firm will install a 600-kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar rooftop project at Landers Cebu, projected to generate approximately 960,000 kWh of power annually.

Meanwhile, MSpectrum will develop a 930-kWp solar rooftop facility at Landers Fairview, expected to generate 1.19 million kWh of power each year.

“These installations will significantly help reduce carbon emissions, optimize energy consumption, and generate cost savings that can be reinvested into enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiency,” MSpectrum President and Chief Executive Officer Ma. Cecilia M. Domingo said.

MSpectrum said it has worked with Southeast Asia Retail over the past year by installing solar rooftop systems across multiple Landers locations.

“This solar initiative is not only about reducing operational costs, but also about contributing to the country’s efforts in promoting clean energy,” Southeast Asia Retail Chief Operating Officer Pieter Dhoni Lukman said.

With eight years in the industry, MSpectrum has installed more than 80 megawatts of solar rooftop projects, estimated to power around 40,000 households.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera