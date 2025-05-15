PLDT INC., through its unit PLDT Global Corp., has entered into a partnership with US-based financial technology company Venio to enhance its digital services and extend its market reach, the Pangilinan-led telecommunications company announced on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to partner with Venio to enhance our service offerings… This collaboration will not only increase the adoption of the TinBo app but also expand the availability of our digital and telecom services through Venio’s established distribution network,” PLDT Global President and Chief Executive Officer Albert V. Villa-Real said in a media release.

TinBo, PLDT Global’s one-stop gateway, offers an expanded suite of digital services. PLDT Global is the technology services arm of PLDT, providing communication infrastructure and digital platforms to its global network of carriers.

Under the partnership, Venio will promote and facilitate the availability of the TinBo app in key international markets, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

“This includes collaborations with Filipino-focused businesses, retail channels, and fintech institutions to ensure that overseas Filipinos have easy access to the app and its services,” PLDT said.

Additionally, PLDT Global’s products will be integrated into Venio’s platform, enabling retailers to expand their portfolios. Venio will serve as PLDT Global’s business-to-business partner for the distribution of its products and services.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund and part of MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose