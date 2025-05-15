TAN-LED Emperador, Inc. is expanding its vineyard portfolio in Spain and distilleries in Scotland to boost its global presence over the next five years.

“Our ongoing expansions in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Mexico are testaments to our unwavering resolve to pursue our global aspirations,” Emperador President and Chief Executive Officer Winston Co said in a media release on Wednesday.

The company said expanding its farmland by an additional 470 hectares is expected to boost its farming capacity, currently at about 17 million kilos per year.

Emperador’s expansion of The Dalmore distillery in Alness, Scotland, is expected to double the brand’s production capacity while also providing a new visitor experience.

The company is also expanding its whisky maturation complex at its Invergordon distillery, doubling its footprint to 92 hectares from 45.4 hectares. This extension will enable the grain distillery to add 1.5 million additional casks of maturing whisky.

Moreover, Emperador said the expansion of its wholly owned subsidiary, Whyte & Mackay, in the United Kingdom “continues to contribute significantly to the company’s goal of meeting greater global demand for single malt whiskies.”

In February, the company’s subsidiary Casa Pedro Domecq acquired 60% of Destileria Los Danzantes S.A. de C.V. for P80 million.

Emperador said it expects the newly acquired mezcal brands Los Danzantes and Alipus to be available this year in the Philippines.

For the first quarter, Emperador saw its attributable net income increase by 6.5% to P1.85 billion from P1.74 billion in the previous year.

Revenues and other income slightly increased by 0.6% to P13.21 billion from P13.12 billion a year ago.

For the first three months, Emperador said it recorded a 7% increase in volume and a 10.8% increase in value, based on consumer consumption data.

“These numbers are especially encouraging considering the current status of the spirits market in Spain, which declined by about 6.3%,” the company said.

At the local bourse on Wednesday, shares in the company closed unchanged at P16.50 per share. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera