GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. is set to expand its network by bringing connectivity to at least 100 far-flung areas within this year, the listed telecommunications company said.

As part of its commitment to nationwide connectivity, Globe aims to increase its total number of connected areas to 700 by the end of the year, noting that it currently operates 600 cell sites.

This initiative aligns with the connectivity plan task force under the Private Sector Advisory Council, where the three mobile network operators have committed to building 1,050 new towers in remote areas between 2025 and 2028, Globe said in a statement on Monday.

Globe said it is advancing network innovation and sustainability by rolling out wireless technologies, such as 32T32R Massive MIMO (multiple input, multiple output), to enhance LTE and 5G coverage in densely populated urban areas.

Globe continues its 5G rollout, having deployed 235 new sites nationwide.

As of now, the company covers 98.71% of the National Capital Region and 97% of key cities in the Visayas and Mindanao.

For the first quarter, Globe reported an attributable net income of P6.98 billion, marking a 2.65% increase driven by contributions from its affiliates, especially from Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc. (Mynt).

For the first quarter, Globe’s combined revenue declined by 3.42% to P43.76 billion from P45.31 billion a year ago.

Costs and expenses also surged for the period to P40.54 billion, marking a 2.1% increase from P39.72 billion in the first quarter last year.

Globe shares were last traded on Friday at P1,980 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose