PACIFICLIGHT Power Pte. Ltd. (PLP), a subsidiary of Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), is set to start operations of its 100-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) in Singapore in the second quarter (Q2).

The new capacity is an expansion of PLP’s existing 840-MW CCGT facility, according to MGen President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel V. Rubio.

Once operational, the facility will provide dispatchable reserves.

Mr. Rubio said that PLP’s new 600-MW CCGT plant on Jurong Island is slated for commercial operations by January 2029.

PLP has engaged Mitsubishi Power as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for the CCGT facility.

The new plant will include a large-scale battery energy storage system and is poised to become Singapore’s largest of its kind.

“While we aim to expand the LNG (liquefied natural gas) to power business in the Philippines, we have been steadily growing our LNG capacity outside of the country,” Mr. Rubio said.

PLP, owned by MGen and Hong Kong-based First Pacific Group, is a Singapore-based power generation and electricity retail company that has been operating since 2014, generating close to 10% of the country’s demand.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera