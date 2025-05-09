THE Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) has tapped Lopez-led energy firm First Gen Corp. to supply renewable energy (RE) for the PSE Tower in Bonifacio Global City.

In a media release on Thursday, First Gen announced that the Philippine Stock Exchange at One Bonifacio High Street Condominium Corp. (PSE-OBHS) had renewed its retail electricity supply contract, ensuring a direct supply of electricity for the tower.

Under the agreement, First Gen will supply up to 5.1 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the PSE Tower, with the power sourced from its geothermal plant in Leyte, operated by its renewable energy subsidiary, Energy Development Corp. (EDC).

PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Monzon said the renewal of the agreement reflects the exchange’s continued commitment to sustainability.

“Climate change is a very real risk to all of us, and we must do what we can to mitigate our impact on the environment… By making sure that our place of business utilizes 100% RE and through strict adoption of relevant sustainability efforts, the PSE can continue to reduce its carbon footprint,” Mr. Monzon said.

To date, First Gen’s total capacity stands at 3,668 MW, sourced from its geothermal, wind, hydro, solar, and natural gas plants.

The company’s renewable energy portfolio consists of 1,651 MW of installed capacity from geothermal, solar, wind, and hydro power plants.

At the stock exchange on Thursday, First Gen shares declined by 0.37%, closing at P16.16 per share. — Ashley Erika O. Jose