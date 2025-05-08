TANCO-LED digital entertainment provider DigiPlus Interactive Corp. recorded a 110% increase in first-quarter (Q1) net income to P4.2 billion, driven by its flagship platforms and new game offerings.

Revenue for the January-to-March period climbed by 69% to P23.06 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization surged by 118% to P4.59 billion, DigiPlus said in a stock exchange disclosure on Wednesday.

“This was fueled by the strong performance of its flagship platforms and the contribution of new game offerings across BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone,” DigiPlus said.

“The company’s performance was further boosted by reinforcing operational efficiency, enabling more reinvestment in marketing, product innovation, and user experience, as well as the rationalization of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. share rate on e-games,” it added.

For the first quarter, the company contributed P8.8 billion in taxes and regulatory fees, up by 28% from last year.

DigiPlus said it is on track to begin its Brazil operations in the fourth quarter. It has started hiring efforts to craft a team that can drive growth and local market relevance.

The company also recently incorporated DigiPlus Global Pte. Ltd. in Singapore, setting the stage for broader growth opportunities and global expansion.

With this, DigiPlus said it remains confident in its ability to sustain its growth, led by data-driven operations and its innovation pipeline.

“DigiPlus aims to bring the success it has established in the Philippines to participate in the thriving digital entertainment and electronic gaming industry globally,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

“Our performance in the first quarter shows that we are building not just for scale, but for long-term value creation. We continuously invest in technology, talent, and trust — and this is what sets us apart,” he added.

DigiPlus has over 40 million registered users. It offers bingo, sports betting, and live-streamed games.

On Wednesday, DigiPlus shares rose by 0.6% or 25 centavos to P41.95 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave