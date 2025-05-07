TOYOTA Mobility Solutions Philippines, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), has partnered with ride-hailing app JoyRide to offer long-term car rental solutions, initially available in Metro Manila.

“Through this strategic partnership… customers can now book Toyota RentaCar services directly through the JoyRide Superapp,” said TMP in a statement on Tuesday.

“This integration enhances the user experience by offering a hassle-free and scalable solution for both immediate and extended car rental needs,” it added.

Managed by Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines, Toyota RentaCar offers self-drive and chauffeur-driven rentals.

Vehicles may be rented for as short as 10 hours or for as long as three years, depending on the customer’s specific travel and mobility requirements, the company said.

“Travelers arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals — or other designated pick-up locations across Metro Manila — can seamlessly reserve vehicles for longer durations,” the company said.

“This service is especially advantageous for passengers based outside Metro Manila, those with multiple planned destinations, or anyone seeking a more personalized and flexible travel experience,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile