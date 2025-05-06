LISTED property developer Century Properties Group, Inc. (CPG) has appointed Jose Carlo R. Antonio as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective May 31.

Mr. Antonio will succeed Ponciano S. Carreon, Jr., who will retire on the same date, CPG said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Mr. Carreon has served as CPG’s CFO since August 2018.

Mr. Antonio, who is also the company’s managing director, is the son of CPG Executive Chairman Jose E.B. Antonio and the brother of CPG President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Marco R. Antonio.

Before joining CPG in 2007, Mr. Antonio worked in the investment banking divisions of Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

He graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Economics, major in Finance, from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 2005.

For 2024, CPG grew its net income by 31% to P2.44 billion, as revenue rose by 15% to P14.64 billion, driven by its premium residential and affordable housing segments.

CPG shares increased by 1.52% or one centavo to 67 centavos apiece on Monday.