ABOITIZ InfraCapital (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, said its LIMA Tower One in Batangas has been awarded a 5-Star BERDE Certification.

“It affirms our deep and ongoing commitment to responsible development — where economic progress, environmental stewardship, and community upliftment move forward hand in hand,” said Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, president of LIMA Land, Inc. and head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, in a statement.

The certification sets a new benchmark for sustainable office developments in Batangas and across key regional growth centers, the company said.

The BERDE Green Building Rating System, developed by the Philippine Green Building Council (PHILGBC), assesses, measures, monitors, and certifies the country’s green building projects above and beyond national and local standards.

A 5-Star BERDE Certification is the highest rating granted by PHILGBC, indicating that a project meets the highest standards of sustainability and performance.

LIMA Tower One is the first premium office building in Batangas, designed to address the growing demand for high-quality workspaces in provincial locations amid the shift to a work-from-home setup.

The 11-story tower provides flexible, high-performance spaces designed to meet global standards and is expected to house IT-BPM (information technology-business process management) and knowledge-based industries.

The development has already secured significant tenants, including global IT-BPM firm Conduent, which has leased three floors for its inaugural provincial office.

LIMA Tower One serves as the centerpiece of LIMA Estate’s Biz Hub, a 30-hectare master-planned business district within the estate.

The Biz Hub’s 40-hectare expansion, scheduled for completion by 2027, will include commercial, retail, residential, and mixed-use spaces.

LIMA Estate, spanning 1,000 hectares, is one of four key developments under Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, the Philippines’ only industrial estate developer with all operating estates holding a BERDE Certification.

Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates’ portfolio also includes the 384-hectare TARI Estate in Tarlac City, the 63-hectare Mactan Economic Zone 2 Estate in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, and the 540-hectare West Cebu Estate in Balamban, Cebu. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz