ROBINSONS LAND Corp. (RLC) is conducting another round of job fairs at Robinsons Malls across the country as part of its initiative to support employment generation.

“These job fairs will offer opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including retail, services, agriculture, manufacturing, and public services,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

On May 1, job fairs were conducted at Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Metro East, Robinsons Antipolo, Robinsons Iloilo, Robinsons Butuan, Robinsons Iligan, Robinsons Las Piñas, Robinsons Palawan, Robinsons Pangasinan, Robinsons Ilocos, and Robinsons Santiago. Additional events were held on May 2 at Robinsons Imus, Robinsons General Trias, and Robinsons Lipa.

Upcoming job fairs are scheduled at Robinsons Tuguegarao on May 9 and Robinsons Gapan on May 23.

The initiative is part of the company’s Lingkod Pinoy Center program, which aims to provide accessible government services, livelihood assistance, and employment opportunities.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that the country’s unemployment rate declined to 3.8% in February from 4.3% in January. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz