MARRIOTT International, Inc. and CG Hospitality Global have signed an agreement to convert The Farm at San Benito into the first Autograph Collection resort in the Philippines, marking a jumpstart to taking the resort’s brand and services abroad.

The Autograph Collection, Marriott’s premium brand, includes over 100 upscale hotels worldwide, such as Grotta Giusti in Tuscany and Mauna Kea Beach Hotel in Hawaii.

The Farm at San Benito will be the first wellness-focused property in the collection, joining categories like “Beachside Getaways” and “Hidden Gems.”

“Autograph is a collection of boutique hotels that deliver immersive experiences,” said Rajeev Menon, president of Marriott’s Asia Pacific excluding China.

He added, “The partnership is twofold: first, The Farm will be accessible to our 230 million Bonvoy members. Second, we aim to explore ways to take it global.”

CG Corp. Global Chairman Binod Chaudhary, whose company CG Hospitality acquired the 52-hectare wellness retreat in 2018, said, “This will be a unique Filipino brand that will go global.” CG Corp. Global is a diversified conglomerate based in Nepal, with investments spanning multiple industries, including hospitality, retail, and manufacturing.

CG Hospitality operates over 193 hotels in 12 countries. “Marriott has the ability to take The Farm worldwide, under various formats,” Mr. Chaudhary noted.

The Farm introduced luxury wellness residences last year and entered a P12-billion partnership with Megaworld to develop a wellness township near the property.

Renovations for the relaunch, set for the third quarter of 2025, are underway. The resort currently has over 130 keys, excluding 80 villa keys. The exact number of additional keys has not been disclosed.

Both executives confirmed that the wellness offerings will remain integral to the brand. “The offerings of The Farm are sacrosanct,” Mr. Menon said.

The resort’s name will remain unchanged: “The Farm at San Benito, an Autograph Collection hotel,” Mr. Menon said. — Joseph L. Garcia