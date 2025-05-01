DUBAI-BASED carrier Emirates said it is exploring further expansion of its partnership with Philippine Airlines (PAL) to serve more passengers and enhance cargo operations.

In a media release on Wednesday, Emirates said PAL has agreed to consider the potential of a reciprocal codeshare agreement for flights between the Philippines and Dubai, as well as on select routes beyond the gateways of the two carriers.

Codeshare agreements are arrangements between airlines to sell seats on each other’s flights, allowing them to reach a wider network.

The two airlines are also exploring the possibility of enhancing their cargo interline cooperation, Emirates said, adding that it will also exchange best practices with PAL in ground handling, maintenance, and technical training.

In 2023, Emirates and PAL signed an enhanced interline agreement to connect travelers to at least ten domestic points via Cebu and Clark, as well as nine international routes via Dubai.

Currently, Emirates serves the Philippines with 28 weekly flights, offering up to 22,700 weekly seats to and from Dubai.

Currently, PAL operates a global network of nonstop flights out of hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to 31 destinations in the Philippines and 37 destinations across Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.

Last week, PAL said it is anticipating a wider international footprint with the appointment of British aviation executive Richard Nutall as the company’s new president, effective May 29. — Ashley Erika O. Jose