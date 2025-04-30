LISTED Concepcion Industrial Corp. (CIC) plans to expand its Carrier Air Authority Center franchise network to at least 80 outlets by end-2025, from 35 currently, as it accelerates retail and after-sales channel development.

CIC operates through subsidiary Concepcion-Carrier Air Conditioning Co. (CCAC), which manages the franchise program launched in 2023 to expand regional access to air-conditioning products and services.

“We have 35 existing partnerships. For this year, the target is to increase that to at least 80,” said Carrier Air Authority Franchise Program Head Joanne Ramos during a media roundtable on April 25.

“Preferably, these will be outside Metro Manila and major cities because we are trying to change the buying habit. So if it is near a retail store, it defeats the purpose,” she added.

The franchise model allows entrepreneurs to open localized service centers offering end-to-end HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) support — from unit sales to installation, maintenance, and the sale of genuine parts.

“The Carrier Air Authority Center reflects our broader mission at CIC to create meaningful opportunities that uplift Filipino communities,” said CIC Chairman and President Raul Joseph A. Concepcion.

“By empowering entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses that address essential needs, we are not only contributing to national progress but also advancing our commitment to provide reliable Concepcion solutions to every home and business,” he added.

The program is positioned to capitalize on increasing demand for climate control solutions, particularly outside major urban centers.

CIC said it also supports small business development by enabling franchisees to generate multiple revenue streams.

Franchisees receive rights to use the Carrier brand and access a bundled package including operations manuals, technical and business training, marketing materials, launch support, business consulting, and localized promotional assistance.

“This robust support infrastructure enables motivated individuals, even those without prior extensive technical backgrounds, to establish and scale successful enterprises,” CIC said.

Future program enhancements may include maintenance contracts and commercial HVAC installations beyond the current residential focus.

CIC shares rose by 18 centavos, or 1.2%, to P15.18 apiece on Tuesday. — Justine Irish D. Tabile