THE PANGILINAN-LED MVP Group has partnered with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) to support the country’s hosting of the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship 2025 from Sept. 12-28.

This marks the first time the Philippines will host the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship, which will feature 32 countries.

“It’s a pleasure for the MVP Group to be supporting the PNVF,” MVP Group Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said during a media event in Pasig City on Monday.

“About two years ago, we hosted the basketball World Cup, and now we’re hosting the volleyball World Cup for men. It is an honor for the Philippines to host it and promote the Philippines as a sports and tourist destination,” he added.

The partnership agreement includes other MVP Group companies, such as PLDT, Inc., Smart Communications, Inc., Manila Electric Co., Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Cignal, and mWell.

PLDT will be the official broadband internet partner, while Cignal TV will be the official broadcast partner of the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship 2025.

To recall, the Philippines hosted the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023.

“This marks a significant milestone in our journey as the local organizing committee, with such an important collaboration not only representing the development of volleyball in the Philippines but also promoting sports as a synergizing force in our nation,” PNVF President Ramon Suzara said during the event.

