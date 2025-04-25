FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is set to launch daily nonstop flights between Manila and Doha, Qatar, under its codeshare cooperation agreement with Qatar Airways.

In a media release on Thursday, Philippine Airlines and Qatar Airways announced a strategic partnership to expand flights between Manila and Doha, with the goal of improving connectivity between the Philippines and the Middle East.

“As Philippine Airlines expands its presence across the globe, we are delighted to forge new alliances that build new connections and give our business and leisure passengers more flexibility and seamless access when flying to their desired destinations,” said PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Stanley K. Ng.

Beginning June 16, the two airlines will codeshare on the seven weekly flights operated by PAL as part of the first phase of the collaboration.

The planned flights will be operated using PAL’s long-range Airbus A330-300 aircraft in a dual-class configuration, with an exclusive Business Class cabin and 341 seats in the main Economy Class cabin.

“At Qatar Airways, we continue to explore opportunities that strengthen our connectivity around the world, and our latest partnership with Philippine Airlines is a testament to this commitment. This strategic cooperation also aims to deepen the socio-economic ties between the Qatari and Filipino communities. We are proud of the new codeshare flights and look forward to delivering increased benefits to global travelers,” Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori said.

The two airlines will also explore further collaborations, including a partnership to promote additional destinations across both Qatar Airways’ and PAL’s networks. The two carriers also aim to explore potential opportunities for frequent flyer cooperation. — Ashley Erika O. Jose