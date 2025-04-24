PANGILINAN-LED PLDT Inc. said it is moving closer to building its next and largest data center following the inauguration of its 11th facility in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Wednesday.

“We do intend to expand our data center capacity to up to 500 megawatts (MW). We have to be at least equal to the capacity of Malaysia… You have our pledge to make the Philippines a data center hub,” PLDT Chairman Ma-nuel V. Pangilinan said during the inauguration of the VITRO Sta. Rosa (VSR) data center on Wednesday.

VITRO Sta. Rosa is said to be the country’s largest data center campus, situated on a five-hectare lot in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. The facility has a capacity of up to 50 MW. In total, ePLDT’s VITRO data centers have an aggregate capaci-ty of nearly 100 MW.

VITRO, Inc., the data center arm of the PLDT group and a subsidiary of ePLDT Inc., now operates 11 data centers across the Philippines — including in Makati, Taguig, Pasig, Parañaque, Subic, Clark, Cebu, and Davao — with a combined capacity of nearly 100 megawatts, supporting enterprise and hyperscale demand as the company eyes further expansion.

ePLDT President and Chief Executive Officer Victor S. Genuino said the company has finalized the site for its 12th data center.

“Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) has a lot in General Trias, that is 20 hectares. So, we could use at least up to 10 hectares of that [for our next data centers],” Mr. Pangilinan said.

The company’s next data center will be built in General Trias, Cavite, and will have a capacity of up to 100 MW — double that of VITRO Sta. Rosa.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026 and is expected to be completed by 2028, Mr. Genuino said, adding that the facility’s capacity will be scaled up in phases, starting at 20 MW.

ePLDT’s VITRO Sta. Rosa is designed for energy efficiency and incorporates the latest innovations in cooling and power redundancy. It also features high network reliability, with at least three fiber routes from PLDT and other telecommunications providers.

PLDT’s Laguna data center is equipped with NVIDIA-powered GPU servers, enabling it to support artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

“As AI adoption accelerates globally, VSR strengthens the Philippines’ bid to become a regional hub for digital innovation. It supports the country’s ambitions to attract global investment, foster local tech development, and drive economic growth,” PLDT said.

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

