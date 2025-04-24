LISTED Philippine Seven Corp. (PSC) is streamlining operations in support of its nationwide expansion efforts after partnering with enterprise collaboration platform Lark.

Under the partnership, PSC will adopt Lark’s tools — ranging from messaging and video calls to no-code workflow builders — the company said in an e-mail statement on Wednesday.

PSC is the exclusive licensee of the 7-Eleven convenience store brand in the Philippines.

“Partnering with Lark is helping us connect teams faster, cut down delays, and create conditions for better decisions every day. It’s a critical step toward building a more responsive, data-driven organization that delivers on what we promise — both to our people and to our customers,” PSC Operations Division Director Francis Medina said.

PSC said the adoption of Lark will support efficiency and improve coordination across its 4,100 stores nationwide. The company aims to open 500 additional 7-Eleven branches this year.

Founded in 2016, Lark offers a unified platform that combines features such as messaging, schedule management, and online collaborative documents.

PSC shares declined by 0.89% or 50 centavos to P55.60 apiece on Wednesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave