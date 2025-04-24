KUYA J Food Group, Inc. has allocated around P100 million for capital expenditure (capex) this year to support its planned store openings and renovations of up to 15 stores.

Kuya J Group President Winglip K. Chang said during a briefing on Wednesday that 10 to 15 stores are currently in the pipeline for renovation this year out of the company’s 81 stores nationwide.

The company also plans to add up to four new stores this year, with its Laoag branch set to open by June, according to Kuya J Group Chief Operating Officer Don Edrian Tirol.

“That’s just the number of branches we want to open because we believe renovation is better than expansion for now,” he said, noting that the goal is to provide customers with a better experience.

He said that the plan is to open the new stores through franchising, which costs around P12-14 million, depending on the size of the store.

“We are focusing on franchising because, right now, we have already perfected how we serve the food, how it is prepared, and how it is made in the kitchen,” he added.

The company began offering franchising for Kuya J Restaurant in 2020. — Justine Irish D. Tabile