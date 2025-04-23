ABOITIZ POWER Corp. (AboitizPower), through its subsidiary Therma Marine, Inc. (TMI), has broken ground on a 48-megawatt (MW) hybrid energy storage system that will be integrated into its oil-fired power facility in Nasipit, Agusan del Norte.

TMI expects the project to come online in the second quarter of 2026, AboitizPower said in a statement on Tuesday.

This new project follows AboitizPower’s installation of a hybrid BESS at its oil-fired power plant in Maco, Davao de Oro, which began commercial operations in 2022.

“These oil-fired power plants, coupled with BESS technology, play a crucial role in providing fast, responsive power to help balance supply and demand in the grid as an ancillary service,” the company said. “Ancillary services or backup power are support functions that ensure a reliable and stable power system.”

A BESS is a type of energy storage system that uses batteries to store electrical energy from the grid and releases it when needed to augment supply or improve power quality.

“Once completed, the Nasipit BESS project will help enable more grid stability and support the growing share of renewable energy in our grid. It’s a smart solution for a smarter energy landscape,” said AboitizPower Transition Business Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Operated Assets Ronaldo Ramos.

AboitizPower Transition Business Group manages and operates the thermal power generation assets of AboitizPower.

AboitizPower serves as the Aboitiz Group’s investment vehicle for power generation, distribution, and retail electricity, as well as related energy solutions.

“In step with the country’s ambitions for its energy mix, AboitizPower aims to grow its portfolio of generation assets with renewables and selected baseload builds,” the company said.

The Philippines aims to expand the share of renewable energy in the power generation mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

At present, AboitizPower holds a portfolio of 4,482.13 MW from its 48 power generation facilities nationwide, based on its website.

For 2025, the company has targeted a capital expenditure (capex) budget of P78.1 billion, with 66% earmarked for its renewable energy portfolio.

The latest capex represents an increase from the P73 billion allocated last year as the company accelerates its investments in energy infrastructure.

“This reflects the company’s thrust to expand its clean energy capacity to 4,600 MW,” AboitizPower said.

In 2024, the company recorded a 2% increase in its net income to P33.9 billion from P33.1 billion a year ago, driven by increased energy sales.

Residential energy sales increased by 13%, while commercial and industrial demand climbed by 5%. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera