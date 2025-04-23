LISTED real estate developer Haus Talk, Inc. (HTI) reported a 51% increase in its net income for 2024, reaching P365 million, driven by an income tax holiday and operational improvements.

“The substantial rise in net income is attributed to the favorable impact of an income tax holiday and operational efficiencies realized through strategic investments in advanced construction methodologies, notably the cast-in-place technology, which have collectively expanded the company’s net income margin to a healthy 26%,” HTI said in an e-mail statement on Tuesday.

HTI said revenue rose by 39% to P1.4 billion, led by its residential projects such as Southview Homes Calendola in San Pedro, Laguna, and The Granary in Biñan, Laguna.

“Since we started, location, design, and build quality have always been the pillars of our residential developments, even though we cater to a market that requires affordability,” HTI President and Chief Operating Officer Ma. Rachel D. Madlambayan said.

“Through efficient operations and utilization of technologies now available, the impact on our financial performance is now very much apparent,” she added.

HTI said it posted a compound annual growth rate of 33% for revenue and 39% for net income since its initial public offering in 2022.

The company added that it is set to launch new vertical and horizontal projects in Angono, Antipolo, and Biñan, catering to a wider range of housing preferences.

“These strategic initiatives are designed to support HTI’s objective of addressing the demand for affordable housing and ensuring long-term value creation,” it said.

On Tuesday, HTI’s stocks remained unchanged at P1.14 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave