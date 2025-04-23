MULTINATIONAL financial services firm JPMorgan Chase & Co. expects to complete the setup of four additional floors in its new office building, the JPMorgan Chase Center in Taguig City, by the first quarter of 2026.

“As of today, 20 floors are production ready. We’re still fitting out the next four floors for operational use by the first quarter of 2026,” Pia Manzano, chief administrative officer at JPMorgan Chase, told reporters on Monday.

The additional four floors are expected to accommodate about 500 seats each, or 2,000 in total, according to Ms. Manzano.

“It’s largely driven by the growth of the corporate center and the roles that have been moving into Manila specifically,” she said.

Situated along Bonifacio Global City’s 11th Avenue and 36th Street, the JPMorgan Chase Center is just a block away from the JPMorgan Chase & Co. Tower.

At present, the JPMorgan Chase Center houses about 8,000 seats, with each floor spanning 43,000 square feet. It was developed by listed property developer Megaworld Corp.

The center was built to further accommodate the company’s growing employee base and is an extension of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. Tower.

“We also had acquisitions that included employees in the Philippines back in 2022 and 2023, which added extra headcount that was not in our forecasted growth. So, this building has been able to absorb those employees,” Brian D. Hood, Philippine head of human resources at JPMorgan Chase, said in a media briefing.

The two buildings were strategically located near each other to facilitate better engagement among its 16,000 Manila-based employees.

“When there’s better engagement, there’s better productivity. I think it’s all about making sure that you’re interconnected,” Ms. Manzano said.

Since launching its Global Service Center in Manila in 2005 and in Cebu in 2010, JPMorgan Chase has employed a total of 21,000 people in the Philippines.

Its corporate centers provide analytics, finance and accounting voice-based services, transaction processing, and other functions.

The firm’s key services also include consumer and community banking, commercial and investment banking, home lending, asset and wealth management, international consumer banking, and other corporate functions.

The company has 5,000 employees in Cebu, with offices located at eBloc Towers 1 and 4 and Central Bloc Tower 2. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz