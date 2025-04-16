Vietnamese renewable energy developer CN Green Roof Asia (CNGRA) has started construction of a 22.785-megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power project in Hermosa, Bataan.

The facility, developed through special purpose vehicle Solana Solar Beta, Inc., is slated to begin commercial operations by the end of 2025.

Once operational, the solar farm is expected to generate 32.8 gigawatt-hours of clean energy annually, sufficient to supply electricity to nearly 30,000 individuals each year. The project represents a $15.8-million investment and is part of CNGRA’s broader commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint in the Philippines.

“This project is a testament to what strong partnerships can achieve. Together with our local collaborators, we’re building a more sustainable energy ecosystem that benefits communities now and for generations to come,” said Rob Santler, chief executive officer of CNGRA.

Established in 2021, CNGRA is a joint venture between Climate Fund Managers—through its Climate Investor One platform—and Norfund, the Norwegian government’s investment fund for developing countries. The company plans to invest up to P10 billion over the next two years in solar and battery energy storage projects across the Philippines, aiming for a total capacity of up to 300 MW.

In addition to the Hermosa project, CNGRA is exploring opportunities to develop ground-mounted solar and commercial and industrial rooftop projects throughout Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. The company has also partnered with local developer Solana Renewable Energy Holdings to advance its initiatives in the country.

The Hermosa solar project is expected to create over 100 jobs during construction, offset approximately 14,053 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, and contribute to the Philippines’ goal of achieving 35% renewable energy in the power mix by 2030. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera