ACMobility subsidiary BYD Cars Philippines is planning to increase its dealership network to 77 by yearend.

“We are excited to see the continued growth of BYD in the Philippines as it expands its presence across the nation,” said Bob Anthony Y. Palanca, managing director at BYD Cars Philippines, in a statement on Wednesday.

“Both ACMobility and BYD are committed to empowering Filipinos by providing access to innovative transportation solutions that support a sustainable, forward-thinking future,” he added.

According to the company, it has already opened nine new dealerships this year in Metro Manila, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“These new dealership openings are part of the 77 confirmed locations nationwide BYD will be present in by the end of 2025, making its growing New Energy Vehicle lineup even more accessible to many Filipinos,” the company said.

From January to April, the company opened BYD Commonwealth, BYD Fairview, BYD Batangas, BYD Chinatown, BYD Alabang, BYD Iloilo, BYD Manila Bay, BYD Negros Occidental, and BYD Cagayan de Oro.

Apart from the newly opened dealerships, the company said that it has also broken ground for three new locations this year. These are located in Baliwag, Carmona, and Dasmariñas.

The recent openings brought BYD’s total number of active dealerships in the Philippines to 29.

“We’re incredibly excited to open these new dealerships across the Philippines and bring the BYD brand closer to more Filipinos nationwide,” said Mr. Palanca.

“This expansion allows us to showcase our innovative electric and hybrid vehicles to more regions, offering customers nationwide more opportunities to switch to electrified mobility,” he added.

In 2024, BYD Cars Philippines sold 4,780 passenger vehicles, representing an 8,900% growth from 2023 and an 82% share in the new energy vehicle market. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile