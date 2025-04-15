ASTARA PHILIPPINES-LED GAC Motor Philippines expects its sales to reach 4,000 units this year, driven by demand for its Emzoom model and a shift among customers toward electrified vehicles.

“For all GAC offerings, our plan is to grow it again and reach 4,000,” Luis Torres, country manager of Astara Philippines, told reporters on the sidelines of the Manila International Auto Show on Thursday last week.

Mr. Torres said GAC Motor sold 3,600 units last year. If this year’s target is met, the company would post an 11% year-on-year increase in sales.

“We used to rank fifth among Chinese brands in the Philippines and then finished [2024] in second place,” Mr. Torres said.

“And as you know, we have six models in the market: M6, M6 Pro, GS8, Empow, Emkoo, and our beautiful star, Emzoom,” he added.

These models are currently available through the company’s 35 independent dealerships across the country.

“We are very proud of it because it is very difficult to have full coverage across the Philippines, but we have. And these are not only for sales but for service as well,” he said.

Asked whether the company plans to open more dealerships within the year, he said the target is to open at least seven additional locations by yearend.

“If we want to grow, we need to look into other provinces. It is in our plans. As I mentioned, we have 35 dealers, so we will maintain that, and by the end of the year, add seven to 10 more,” he added.

For 2025, Mr. Torres said GAC Motor is taking the next step toward electrification, following the launch of the Emkoo Hybrid in 2024.

During the auto show, GAC Motor introduced a new addition to its electrified lineup — the M8 PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle).

“Our plan is to start sales of this model in June … so our goal is to try to sell more than 250 in a year,” Mr. Torres said.

“GAC is invested in the future, and that future is electric, intelligent, and designed with the modern Filipino in mind,” he added.

However, Mr. Torres said the electric vehicle sector in the Philippines continues to face challenges, particularly regarding the availability of charging infrastructure. — Justine Irish D. Tabile