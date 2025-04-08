PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (PAL) is set to expand its Vietnam routes with the launch of nonstop Da Nang-Manila flights by July, the flag carrier said.

In a media release on Monday, PAL said it will offer the Manila-Da Nang flight three times weekly — on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays — starting July 1.

Da Nang will be PAL’s third major expansion in Vietnam this year, following the launch of Manila-Hanoi flights and the planned debut of the Ho Chi Minh City route on May 2.

“PAL is committed to offering greater connectivity and promoting tourism and commerce between our capital city and the central Vietnamese heartland. We look forward to welcoming more leisure and business travelers onboard our flights to Da Nang,” said PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Stanley K. Ng.

For its Manila-Da Nang flights, PAL will deploy Airbus A321 jetliners, which can accommodate up to 199 passengers. PAL also offers flights to Ho Chi Minh City from Cebu, in addition to operating eight weekly flights between Manila and Ho Chi Minh City.

The airline also announced that it is increasing its Manila-Hanoi-Manila service to daily flights as part of its expansion in Vietnam.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in PAL Holdings, Inc. closed 40 centavos, or 0.88%, lower at P4.50 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose