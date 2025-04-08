DITO TELECOMMUNITY Corp. announced on Monday the appointment of Adel A. Tamano as chief revenue officer for the company’s consumer business.

In a statement, DITO Telecommunity said Mr. Tamano, who currently serves as the company’s head for enterprise and carrier business, assumed his new role on April 3.

“His ability to build and scale new business segments, combined with his expertise in regulatory and corporate governance, positions him well to drive the expansion of the consumer business… Mr. Tamano will continue to lead the enterprise and carrier business as chief revenue officer,” the company said.

Mr. Tamano previously served as the company’s chief administrative officer, corporate secretary, and spokesperson.

Last month, DITO Telecommunity, through its enterprise arm DITO Business, joined the GSMA Open Gateway to support initiatives against fraud and promote the growth of a secure digital landscape.

DITO Telecommunity said its participation in the GSMA Open Gateway would also accelerate digital innovation in the Philippines, citing the need for a seamless and secure online space.

The GSMA Open Gateway is a framework of common network application programming interfaces designed to provide developers with access to operator networks, enabling faster service deployment and facilitating digital innovation. — Ashley Erika O. Jose