AYALA LAND, Inc. (ALI) said the launch of direct flights from Clark International Airport to El Nido Airport in Palawan via boutique airline AirSWIFT Transport, Inc. on March 30 will provide a growth boost to its properties in Palawan.

“This new flight route is a game-changer for El Nido,” Ayala Land Leisure Estates Head Cris M. Zuluaga said in an e-mail statement on Thursday.

“With these new flights, we look forward to welcoming travelers who seek immersive, nature-focused experiences that will help drive local economic growth while ensuring that El Nido remains preserved for generations to come,” she added.

Some of ALI’s properties in El Nido include the Seda Lio resort hotel and Huni Lio resort.

To accommodate the surge in visitors, ALI said there are ongoing initiatives to increase the capacity of El Nido Airport.

“Visitors staying at ALI’s resorts and Lio Estate will especially benefit from the improved accessibility,” the real estate developer said.

In October last year, the Gokongwei-led budget carrier Cebu Pacific acquired AirSWIFT Transport, Inc. from ALI for P1.75 billion.

Even with the recently launched Clark-to-El Nido route, AirSWIFT continues to operate flights from Manila.

ALI shares fell by 0.63% or 15 centavos to P23.75 per share on Thursday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave