FAST LOGISTICS GROUP said it plans to launch four startups under its newly established venture studio aimed at enhancing the country’s logistics and supply chain.

The Revv-EVODINE Venture Studio, unveiled in Cabuyao, Laguna, on Thursday, aims to support startups focused on improving operational efficiency and reducing logistics costs for businesses nationwide.

The venture studio will focus on leveraging artificial intelligence for forecasting, automation, and digital freight matching, among other innovations, FAST Logistics said in a statement.

“Through Revv-EVODINE, we are creating a platform where promising ideas evolve into real-world solutions and scalable ventures, guided by an evidence-based, outcome-driven approach,” Manuel L. Onrejas, Jr., chief executive officer (CEO) for logistics at FAST, said during the launch.

Under the program, early-stage startups will undergo a 16-week incubation, where founders will receive personalized mentorship, critical resources, and real-world testing environments from a pool of executives and venture builders.

The studio will also leverage the company’s warehouse network, transport capabilities, and best-in-class technology infrastructure to foster innovation in the country’s logistics sector.

This will allow startups to validate their technology, refine their business models, and accelerate their market readiness.

The Revv-EVODINE Studio will also incubate ideas from FAST’s internal teams, as well as those recognized during last year’s Philippine Startup Week.

The program will be led by Mark Philip Comandante, Exoasia Innovation Hub CEO and Revv-EVODINE Venture Studio president and chief operating officer.

“Revv-EVODINE ensures that startups not only develop innovative solutions but also align them with industry needs and market demands, ensuring they are market-ready and capable of driving measurable impact in the logistics sector,” Mr. Comandante said.

The Philippine startup ecosystem raised $1.12 billion in 2024, a 16% increase from the previous year, according to the latest Philippine Venture Capital Report by the Boston Consulting Group and venture capital fund Foxmont Capital Partners. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz