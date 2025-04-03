DAVAO-BASED property developer Alsons Development and Investment Corp. (Alsons Dev) said it has invested P800 million in the development of its latest residential project, Mahogany South.

The first phase, which will cover 13 hectares (ha) within a 33-ha property, is expected to generate around P2 billion in net sales, Alsons Dev Vice-President and General Manager Eric D. de la Costa said in an e-mail.

Situated along Tugbok District in Davao City, Mahogany South is Alsons Dev’s third project under its mid-cost housing brand, Nutura.

The development will feature a total of 594 housing units with Modern Asian-inspired architecture, Alsons Dev said.

The first batch of units will be turned over by the fourth quarter of 2027, while the entire project is expected to be fully completed by Dec. 31, 2032, said Jolla Angelica A. Soriaga, assistant vice-president for business development & operations at Alsons Dev.

The Bungalow model, its first housing option, is a single-attached home with a floor area of 40.28 square meters (sq.m.) on a 100-sq.m. lot. It includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a provision for a carport.

The Loft model has a larger floor area of 64.85 sq.m. and includes a loft and storage on a 100-sq.m. lot.

Investors can also design and build their own homes on the available open lots inside the village, the developer added.

The project is “designed to bring nature closer to home” with tree-lined streets and a 2-hectare park, which includes a dedicated space for pets.

The gated community offers round-the-clock security to ensure residents’ safety and peace of mind.

Its Community Center features a cabana, a children’s playground, a multipurpose court, and swimming pools for both kids and adults.

“Mahogany South is expected to attract strong demand due to its secure, nature-integrated living environment and high-quality homes,” Ms. Soriaga said.

“Strategically located with easy access to schools, healthcare facilities, commercial hubs, and recreational spaces, it offers a residential setting that seamlessly blends convenience with tranquility.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz