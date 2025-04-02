PANGILINAN-LED telecommunications company PLDT Inc. said it expects to fully complete its Apricot submarine cable system by 2027.

“There are two landing stations, one in Baler and one in Digos,” PLDT First Vice-President and Head of Enterprise Product Management and Global Capacity Benedict Patrick V. Alcoseba told reporters on the sidelines of an event last week.

“It’s slated for 2027. A big part of what we need to complete is the Indonesian waters, but the Philippine waters are progressing well,” he added.

Originally scheduled for completion in 2026, the project is expected to upgrade and increase connections and capacity for stable internet, Mr. Alcoseba said.

“Apricot extends from the lower part of South Asia toward Guam. So, it increases the resiliency of the Philippines when we connect with different Southeast Asian countries. It also helps us connect to the US,” he said.

In March, the Pangilinan-led telecommunications company said it had completed the cable-laying phase of the Apricot cable system from Baler, Aurora, to Davao.

This development is expected to strengthen the country’s domestic network while positioning the Philippines as a transit hub for hyperscalers.

The 12,000-kilometer Apricot cable system will further expand PLDT’s international data capacity. It is a high-capacity fiber-optic submarine cable capable of handling more than 211 terabits per second.

The Apricot cable system provides a direct link from Singapore to Japan and is expected to offer telecommunications companies alternative routes.

This cable system is also expected to enhance and support the growing demand for connectivity within PLDT’s network in Luzon and Mindanao.

Further, the company is also targeting up to three new submarine cable projects, Mr. Alcoseba said, adding that this plan is still under exploratory discussions.

“No timeline yet for this, but definitely before the Apricot cable is up. We should be able to do the future cable, but it would depend on a number of considerations,” he said.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose