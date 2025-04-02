IONICS EMS, Inc. said it plans to start construction of two general-purpose facilities at the Light Industry and Science Park (LISP) IV as part of its preparations for potential expansion.

“These are for general purposes and are slated for potential future expansion,” Earl Lawrence S. Qua, vice-president for business development at Ionics EMS, told reporters on Friday last week.

“It is on a four-hectare parcel of land… It can be used as a warehouse; it can also be converted into a plant,” he added.

Mr. Qua said that it is still early to comment on the company’s prospects for potential expansion but noted that the new facilities can be used for internal purposes or leased to another party.

“Well, by June, we will break ground for the two facilities… I think it will take maybe about a year,” he said, referring to the completion of the new facilities.

Late last year, listed company Ionics, Inc. announced its board’s approval for the construction of a standard factory building located at Ionics Properties, Inc.’s property at LISP IV in Malvar, Batangas.

According to a disclosure to the stock exchange, the project is estimated to cost $6.8 million, which will be partly financed through a bank loan.

Ionics EMS is also planning to install solar panels on the roofs of its Plants 2, 5, and 6 for an estimated cost of $1.13 million, which is expected to result in savings on power requirements.

Ionics EMS produces printed circuit boards and finished electronic products and exports 99.5% of its production.

This year, Mr. Qua said the company sees opportunities in the manufacture of telecommunications products and security products for networks and data centers.

“We have been growing… in the past three years. This year I think we have announced a 10% growth,” he said.

He added that the 10% growth is a realistic target while considering the new US tariffs expected to be imposed on all semiconductor imports. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile