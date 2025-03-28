PANGILINAN-LED PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. have established policies to conserve biodiversity and support nature-based solutions as the company expands its network infrastructure.

“As we work to connect more Filipinos through technology, we also recognize our responsibility to care for the environment. The Philippines is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, and having strong policies in place helps ensure that we grow our business in a way that also protects our natural resources,” PLDT and Smart Communications Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan said in a statement on Thursday.

PLDT said these biodiversity policies were guided by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and assessed based on their business impact.

PLDT and Smart have both established biodiversity policies to ensure that no trees are cut down while also offsetting losses from business activities through tree planting, replacement, or other reforestation projects.

The company said these policies will allow PLDT and Smart to integrate protection measures and minimize other potential environmental impacts of their business operations and value chain activities.

“We continue to future-proof both the business and the planet by identifying opportunities to embed sustainability in our operations. These PLDT and Smart Biodiversity Policies aim to institutionalize further responsible business practices, particularly those related to permitting network rollouts, regulatory compliance, and operational risk management measures,” said PLDT and Smart Chief Sustainability Officer Melissa Vergel de Dios.

Last year, PLDT secured a P2-billion social loan to expand its fiber network and a P1-billion green loan for network upgrades and expansion.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose