THE NATIONAL GRID has an available transmission capacity of 10,260 megawatts (MW) for integrating new power generation assets, according to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

In Luzon, upcoming power plants can supply up to 6,573 MW to the grid, NGCP data showed.

Currently, existing power plants connected to the Luzon grid have a total dependable capacity of 18,068 MW.

In the Visayas, power plants are delivering 3,178 MW, leaving 2,281 MW of transmission capacity available for connection.

Meanwhile, the Mindanao grid has a total capacity of 4,697 MW, with 3,291 MW utilized by existing power plants. This leaves 1,406 MW of available transmission capacity.

The available capacity can accommodate 6,586.73 MW of committed power projects set to come online this year, based on Department of Energy (DoE) data as of end-January.

The additional capacity from these projects is expected to support the DoE’s projected peak demand of 14,769 MW for Luzon, 3,111 MW for the Visayas, and 2,789 MW for Mindanao this year.

In a previous briefing, NGCP Spokesperson Cynthia P. Alabanza said the company and the DoE will adjust their power outlook following the recent yellow alert declaration.

“What we saw is generation driven. NGCP has no control over generation. The only preparedness that NGCP has in such situations is to ensure that our lines do not fail simultaneously,” Ms. Alabanza said in Filipino.

NGCP has reiterated the need for additional non-intermittent baseload power sources to maintain grid stability.

“As the transmission service provider and grid operator, NGCP can only provide an overview of the current supply-and-demand situation and dispatch any and all available power,” the company said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera